Panchami Theertham Draws Over 1 Lakh Devotees

TIRUPATI: The Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Devi Ammavaru concluded on Tuesday with the sacred Panchami Theertham at Tiruchanoor, drawing more than one lakh devotees to the Padma Pushkarini for a holy dip.

The ritual began with Snapana Tirumanjanam at the Panchami Theertha Mandapam, where the processional deities of Sri Padmavathi Devi and Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar were bathed in turmeric, saffron, honey, fruits, dry fruits and flower petals. They were adorned with garlands of dry fruits, tulasi and rose petals and decorated with special crowns.

At the auspicious time of 12.10 p.m., the deities were ceremonially lowered into the tank amid Vedic chanting. Thousands thronged the pushkarini to witness the divine event and take a holy bath. After the ritual, the deities were taken back to the temple in a traditional procession accompanied by music and hymns.

TTD chairman B.R. Naidu said the Panchami Theertham was conducted smoothly despite the massive turnout. He appreciated the coordinated efforts of TTD departments, district police, Srivari Sevaks and sanitation staff in managing crowds, ensuring security and maintaining cleanliness.

Earlier, the Sare procession began at 4.30 a.m. from Tirumala and reached Tiruchanoor, where priests performed traditional rituals. This year, Lord Venkateswara offered a gold Kamala Haram and an Addige, together weighing 1.14 kg and worth `1.31 crore, to Goddess Padmavathi as part of the festivities.

Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, JEO V. Veerabrahmam, CVSO K.V. Muralikrishna, SP L. Subba Rayudu, TTD board members and officials participated.