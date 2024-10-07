Palnadu SHG women impress US delegation through natural farming practices

Vijayawada: A US delegation was highly impressed by the principles and science behind Natural Farming, particularly recognizing the significant role played by women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) who practice these methods. The delegation, including Keith Agoada, CEO & Co-Founder of Producers Trust, and Craig Cogut, a representative from Pegasus Capital Advisors, visited the natural farming fields in Palnadu district on Sunday. The team expressed their satisfaction with how farmers are adopting these methods, generating profits and health benefits through Natural Farming. They were intrigued to learn that farmers can earn between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per month from just 20 cents of land while promoting biodiversity and managing pests using Natural Farming techniques.

District project manager K. Amala Kumari provided a detailed overview of Natural Farming principles. The delegation witnessed demonstrations of inputs such as Beejamrutham, Dravajeevamrutham, and Neemastram, highlighting their benefits for farmers, the environment, and soil health. K. Jyothi, a woman farmer, showcased the Any Time Money (ATM) and Surya Mandala models, explaining how these multi-cropping techniques, involving 27 different crops, help farmers maintain a steady income year-round. The delegation also visited T. Madhavi’s A-grade compact block model, which included crops such as banana, coconut, papaya, guava, marigold, leafy greens, vegetables, tubers, and creepers planted on bunds, providing additional income to paddy farmers through intercropping.



Led by T. Savitri, the SHG introduced the delegation to the Natural Resource Centre. Executive Vice Chairman of RySS, T. Vijay Kumar, suggested establishing similar centres in each village to provide farmers with essential inputs like Jeevamrutham.



The delegation toured the A-grade pigeon pea model farm, which featured 5-10 types of intercrops that enhance farmers' income and improve their livelihoods. This diversification of crops increases soil microbial activity, promotes fertility, and reduces pest attacks on the main crop.



In Nagireddypalem village, the delegation visited the Natural Farming Products Center and engaged with women SHG members. They also traveled to Brahmanapalli village, where farmer Gurrala Mallikarjuna demonstrated the planting of various intercrops between rows of pigeon peas, including cluster beans, pearl millet, okra, drumstick, green gram, and 25 other biodiversity crops. The delegation learned that this approach enables farmers to harvest up to five crops per acre, attracting beneficial insects and minimising pesticide use.



