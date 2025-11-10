Palnadu: Hyderabad - Bapatla Private Bus Overturns, Passengers Safe

Palnadu: The spate of bus accidents continues to plague the Telugu states, with another incident reported on Monday morning in Andhra Pradesh. A private passenger bus en route from Hyderabad to Bapatla lost control and turned sideways onto a set of concrete pipes placed on the side of the road for ongoing construction work.

The accident occurred at Reddygudem in Palnadu district’s Rajupalem mandal. Fortunately, all 30 passengers onboard were safely evacuated through the emergency exit, and no injuries were reported.

Over the past few weeks, multiple accidents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have sparked serious public concern regarding the safety standards maintained by both private bus operators and state-run transport services. These incidents have also drawn attention to the deteriorating condition of highways and road infrastructure in the region.