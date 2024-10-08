Palle Pandaga in all grama panchayats from October 14

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Panchayat Raj and rural development, Pawan Kalyan, has announced a "Palle Pandaga" programme across all Gram Panchayats from October 14 to 20.

The aim is to lay foundation stones for various development projects identified during village meetings held on August 23, with a commitment to promptly complete these works.

In a video conference on Tuesday from the state secretariat, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan directed district collectors and officials to prioritize essential projects such as employment guarantee schemes (NREGA), construction of CC (cement concrete) and BT (bituminous) roads, Gokulas (cattle shelters), horticultural crops and farm ponds.

He emphasized the importance of informing public representatives about the schedule for rural festivals in advance.

Parvathipuram Manyam collector A Shyam Prasad, who participated in the online meeting, reported that 313 projects with an estimated budget of Rs 60 crore would be implemented in the district. The Bhumi Puja for these projects will take place on October 14.

The collector said display boards will be erected in villages to keep residents informed about ongoing and completed works.

Approximately 95 per cent of the proposed projects have received administrative approval, with the remaining nods expected by Wednesday.

He said many villages lacked adequate road infrastructure. Hence, the prioritizing of construction of BT roads and Gokulas. A significant allocation of Rs 51 crore has been decided for BT roads, with additional funds designated for Gokulas.

The necessary sand for CC roads is available locally and efforts are under way to complete these road projects by January next year, he said.