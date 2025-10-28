Palla Slams YSRC For Spreading Fake Cyclone Visuals

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao strongly condemned YSR Congress leaders for circulating outdated visuals from past cyclones such as Hudhud and Titli, accusing them of spreading fear during Cyclone Montha.

“In times of crisis, such actions are not just misleading — they’re deplorable,” Palla said. “If one cannot help, the least they can do is avoid panic-mongering. Social media must be used responsibly.”

Calling the disinformation campaign “undemocratic and insensitive,” he stressed that public morale must be protected. “Politics can wait — human safety cannot,” he said, urging all political parties to act responsibly and maintain calm.

On Monday, Palla toured cyclone-hit areas in Visakhapatnam, including Yarada, where landslides and waterlogging disrupted daily life. He interacted with residents and directed officials to take swift remedial measures. Warning that the next 24 hours were critical, he advised citizens to stay indoors and remain alert.

He praised the proactive efforts of Telugu Desam and alliance party workers, urging them to stay engaged for the next 48 hours. “Public safety is our foremost responsibility,” he said, noting that evacuations to relief shelters were already underway.

Palla highlighted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s direct oversight of departmental coordination and commended Minister Nara Lokesh for his continuous monitoring from the RTGS control room. “Lokesh’s real-time response reflects deep commitment,” he added.