Palla Sees Adulteration In What YSRC Did During Its Tenure

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam state president Palla Srinivasa Rao launched a sharp attack on the YSRC, accusing its leadership of betraying Hindu society by adulterating the sacred Tirumala laddu prasadam.



Addressing media, he said the use of synthetic substitutes, palm oil, and chemical additives in place of pure ghee amounted to a grave assault on the faith of millions of devotees. Citing NDDB findings and laboratory reports, he asserted that nearly 20 crore laddus had been prepared using 68 lakh kilograms of what was described as “so-called ghee,” leaving no doubt that adulteration had taken place.



Palla has pointed to contradictions within YSRC ranks, noting that while former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has denied adulteration, former TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has reportedly admitted otherwise. He described this as evidence of internal inconsistency and moral collapse within the opposition party.



“In five years, there had been adulterated liquor, adulterated construction, adulterated governance and, finally, adulterated prasadam. That is the legacy of the YSRC rule,” the TD state president remarked.



With 70,000 to 80,000 devotees visiting Tirumala daily, Palla warned that defiling a globally revered prasadam will remain as a permanent blot in history. He demanded strict punishment for all those responsible, regardless of their position, and pledged to discuss the issue extensively in the State Legislative Assembly.



Palla further alleged that the laddu controversy is part of a larger pattern of neglect under the YSRC rule. He claimed that there had been over 200 attacks on temples across the state with little accountability. He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of failing in his constitutional duty to respect Hindu beliefs by encouraging violence and provoking caste tensions for political survival.



