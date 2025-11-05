Palla Orders Weekly Grievance Meets in All Constituencies

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Andhra Pradesh state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has issued strict instructions to party leaders to hold grievance redressal meetings in every constituency every Friday without fail, emphasising that discipline and responsiveness to public issues are non-negotiable in party functioning.

Addressing key leaders via teleconference from the TD central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Srinivasa Rao expressed dissatisfaction with the way grievance meetings were being managed at the constituency level.

“If local leaders were efficiently addressing people’s problems, nearly 4,000 citizens wouldn’t be approaching Minister Nara Lokesh’s Praja Darbar for help,” he remarked, stressing the need for stronger grassroots engagement.

He directed that grievance meetings be institutionalised every Friday in all constituencies, in line with the directive of TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He added that on the same day, review meetings should also be held to ensure that no local issue remains unresolved.

Setting a deadline of November 15, Srinivasa Rao ordered that party committees from the village to constituency level be constituted by then. “Those who fail to meet this deadline will have to explain before the National President,” he cautioned.

He also voiced concern that the behaviour of a few leaders was damaging the party’s image by deviating from the party line. “Such conduct will not be tolerated, and repeated indiscipline will attract strict action,” he warned.

Calling for coordination among coalition partners, Srinivasa Rao urged leaders to work in unity, strengthen the cadre base, conduct regular field visits, and ensure that government welfare programmes reach the people effectively.