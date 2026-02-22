Palla Accuses YSRC Of Politicising Religion

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam state president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Sunday accused former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC of showing disregard for the Hindu faith during their tenure and invoking religion now for political gains.

Addressing the media, Palla alleged that the YSRC had politicised sacred symbols, citing instances where images of Lord Venkateswara were carried into legislative chambers amid sloganeering. He said such acts diminished the sanctity and reverence associated with religious iconography.

He also criticised slogans glorifying political figures within the Tirumala temple, claiming they hurt the sentiments of devotees. Raising allegations related to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Palla referred to issues such as the alleged theft of foreign currency from the parakamani section, use of adulterated ghee in laddu prasadam, irregularities in ticket sales, and attempts to export tonsured hair through dubious channels.

He further alleged that the previous regime had contemplated diversion of temple funds, a charge that has been denied by the YSRC.