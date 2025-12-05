Palla Accuses Jagan Of Politicising Tirumala

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao accused former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, of repeatedly invoking Lord Venkateswara’s name for political mileage. He said a leader who “neither understands Sanatana Dharma nor the sanctity of Tirumala” has no moral right to speak on matters of faith.

Calling Lord Venkateswara a “living symbol of devotion for millions,” Palla said every rupee dropped into the hundi represents devotees’ trust, and politicising such offerings is sacrilegious. He alleged that the previous YSRC government damaged the sanctity of Tirumala, citing the Parakamani case as an example of “what happens when those facing theft allegations are given charge of sacred institutions.”

Referring to alleged irregularities in votive offerings, property transfers, and suspicious deaths of complainants and witnesses, he described them as part of a “broader modus operandi.” On the adulterated ghee scandal, he said serving substandard ghee in laddu prasadam was “a grave betrayal of devotees.”

He also questioned attempts by YSRC leaders to hinder vigilance inquiries, claiming that recent SIT arrests are “only the beginning.”