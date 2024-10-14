Palapitta sighting turns rare during Dasara

Vijayawada:The sighting of the Palapitta, also known as the Blue Jay or Indian Roller, has long been considered a symbol of good fortune during the However, this year, the cherished bird was notably absent, disappointing many who hoped to see it during the festivities.

On Vijayadasami, celebrated this past Saturday, countless people—particularly in rural areas—were eager to catch a glimpse of the beautiful Palapitta, but their hopes were dashed.Bird enthusiasts expressed concern over the decline in Palapitta sightings, attributing it to increased poaching during the festival. They lamented that what was once a revered symbol of luck has become a rarity, negatively impacting this longstanding custom. The Blue Jay, which serves as the state bird for Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha, had its image widely shared on mobile platforms as people wished one another well in hopes of spotting the bird.

According to Priest Matham Vishnu Murthy, the Palapitta holds immense cultural and spiritual value in Hinduism. He noted that during the Treta Yuga, Lord Rama saw the Palapitta prior to his mission to defeat Ravana, and the Pandavas encountered the bird upon returning from exile. He emphasized its status as an embodiment of Lord Shiva, adding that urban expansion and deforestation have drastically reduced the bird’s population, contributing to its scarcity during Dasara.



Locals K. Krishna Rao and S. Prasad pointed out that Palapittas were once commonly seen in villages and farmlands, but urban development has made such sightings increasingly rare. They highlighted that the conversion of agricultural land into residential and commercial areas, coupled with rampant tree-cutting, has severely impacted the habitat of these birds.

