Palakondalu Waterfalls Gaining Prominence

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
29 Sep 2024 9:09 PM GMT
Palakondalu Waterfalls Gaining Prominence
Kadapa collector Shivashankar along with his children at the Palakondalu waterfalls.(DC Photo)

Anantapur:The Palakondalu waterfalls, set on a hillock located near Kadapa district headquarters, is gaining prominence.

Normally, locals and people from nearby areas visit the area on holidays. Kadapa collector Shivashankar Lotheti visited the waterfalls along with his family on Sunday. The collector said it was an amazing experience. The area is surrounded by the Nallamala forests.

"Kadapa district has exclusive tourism spots like Gandikota and Palakondalu apart from spiritual centres. The tourism sites would be promoted by the district administration," he said.

