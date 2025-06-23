Palakollu’s Dangeti Jahnavi Set to Go to Space in 2029

KAKINADA: It was a proud moment for Dangeti Jahnavi, hailing from Palakollu town in West Godavari district, who has been selected as an astronaut. Jhanvi’s parents Srinivas and Padmasri are living in Kuwait for job purposes.

She would be a part of the voyage to the US-based Titan's orbital port Space station that would be opened four years hence. A graduate in electronics and communication engineering, she's the first Indian to complete NASA’s international air and space programme.

Jhanvi did her graduation from Lovely Professional University in Punjab, before which she had her Intermediate education at Palakollu. She is a dedicated STEM advocate and has delivered impactful talks and lectures on prestigious platforms, including in ISRO’s outreach programmes, and leading institutions such as the NITs across India.

She actively engages in analog missions, deep-sea diving and international conferences to expand her knowledge of planetary science, analog environment, and sustainable systems for long-duration spaceflight.

“I want to inspire rural students and help them go to space. I was born in a small town like Palakollu. Many youths think they can’t go to space. But, they can, if they make a serious try. I hope to play a vital role in shaping humanity's interplanetary path,’’ Jahnavi told Deccan Chronicle on Sunday.

The space enthusiast has also been part of the International Astronomical Search Collaboration, engaging in asteroid search campaigns that enhance scientific databases and observational research. She made a provisional asteroid discovery during her participation. It was based on image data from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System.

Jahnavi is the youngest foreign analog astronaut and first Indian selected for Space Iceland geology training. She bagged People’s Choice Award –NASA Space Apps Challenge; and was winner in ISRO world space week young achiever Award.



