Painless Labour Clinic Inaugurated At GGH

KURNOOL: A new painless labour delivery clinic has been launched at the gynaecology department of the Government General Hospital, Kurnool, on Wednesday.

The facility was inaugurated by Additional DME and Hospital Superintendent Dr K. Venkateswarlu, who said the clinic has been set up to ensure safer and more comfortable deliveries for mothers without the pain usually associated with childbirth.

He explained that the hospital is now equipped with modern medical techniques that provide confidence and relief to expectant mothers.

He also mentioned that a similar painless clinic would benefit patients in the hospital’s cancer wing by offering effective pain management.

Hospital CSRMO Dr Venkataramana, administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, assistant professor Dr Kiran Kumar, gynaecology HOD Dr Savitri, and other hospital staff participated.