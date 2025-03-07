Padmasri Fighting for Resolve Fisherwomen’s Issues

Kakinada: MLC Karri Padmasri said lifestyles of fisherwomen and fishermen should be changed. They must be made aware of their problems and encouraged to get educated.

Padmasri is an M.A., M. Phil who has visited fisherfolk villages and colonies and studied the lifestyles of fishermen and fisherwomen in an effort to sort out their problems. She has taken up their issues with the central and state governments.

Incidentally, Padmasri is the granddaughter of Barri Ramachandra Rao, who had worked as the vice chancellor of Andhra University. He was India’s first Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar award winner and founder of the National Association of Fishermen.

The MLC says when a 13-year-old boy belonging to a fishing family lost his vision, she wrote to the state government to provide health insurance coverage for fisherfolk. After her persuasion, the state government introduced a pension scheme for fishermen who cross the age of 50 years.

Padmasri says she has fought for the demand to include fisherfolk in the SC list. When she and fishing families fought against the Kakinada Special Economic Zone, the government promised to provide employment to fishermen and fisherwomen in the Coastal Corridor.

She has requested the state government to set up a skill development training centre for fisherfolk, as many of their youth are giving up fishing and shifting to other professions, like agriculture labour.

Padmasri had been nominated as MLC under the Governor’s quota during the YSRC regime.