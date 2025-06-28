 Top
Padma Sasidhar Appointed As New AP Health Director

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 Jun 2025 12:42 AM IST

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav approved the proposal for her appointment, along with the transfer of several other officials across the state on administrative grounds.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav.(File Photo)

Vijayawada:Dr Padma Sasidhar has been appointed as the new director of public health and family welfare in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Sasidhar was previously serving as regional director in Rajamahendravaram.

So far, 7,099 health staff members have been transferred across the state.

