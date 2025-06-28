Padma Sasidhar Appointed As New AP Health Director

Vijayawada:Dr Padma Sasidhar has been appointed as the new director of public health and family welfare in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav approved the proposal for her appointment, along with the transfer of several other officials across the state on administrative grounds.

Sasidhar was previously serving as regional director in Rajamahendravaram.

So far, 7,099 health staff members have been transferred across the state.