Paderu ITDA Sets Targets for Coffee Plantation Expansion

Visakhapatnam: Paderu ITDA project officer Thirumani Sri Pooja has directed officials to rejuvenate coffee cultivation across tribal regions.

Speaking at an introductory meeting with Coffee Board liaison workers at the ITDA conference hall on Monday, she outlined a roadmap to establish new coffee plantations in 10,000 acres and revive old plantations in 15,000 acres by 2026–27.

To support this initiative, 38 primary nursery centres have been identified.

Procurement of coffee seeds from the Coffee Board is underway, and polythene bags are being arranged through tenders. Officials would identify beneficiaries and ensure timely distribution of coffee plants raised in the nurseries.

Drawing a parallel to the successful pest eradication campaign, Sri Pooja urged the staff to show the same dedication in achieving the new plantation targets. She highlighted the importance of assisting licensed workers in collecting coffee fruits from farmers, with Chintapalli Max Society set to begin crop procurement from Nov 1.

She congratulated Coffee Board liaison workers for their relentless efforts in combating the berry borer infestation. “Your day-and-night commitment has protected our crops. Now, let’s channel that energy into expanding our coffee footprint.”

The meeting was attended by 150 liaison workers representing 11 mandals, along with 17 field consultants, 6 horticulture consultants, and 4 agriculture extension officers.

The project officer also called for long-term planning to restore coffee plantations in one lakh acres and rejuvenate 75,000 acres of ageing plantations.

Assistant project officer PTGM Venkateswarlu, coffee board assistant director Bonjaiah and other senior officials attended the session.