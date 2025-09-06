Paderu GMC Hospital Turns a Beacon for ASR Agency People

Visakhapatnam: Gone are the days when the seriously ill in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district proceeded to Narsipatnam or Anakapalli, or finally to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. At times, they waited for days to get to the operation theatre spending their rare money.

However, times have changed. The Government Medical College (GMC) in Paderu of ASR district is emerging as a major hospital. “Now, we have all the departments functioning full-fledged except for trauma radiology,” said Paderu GMC principal Dr. Hemalatha Devi, who is also superintendent of the hospital attached to the college.

In 2024, the Paderu GMC performed 440 major surgeries and 408 Caesarean sections. From January 2025 to August end this year, they have performed 480 major surgeries and 310 C sections.

Professor and General Surgery department head Dr. K. Srinivasa Rao said under the leadership of Dr. Hemalatha, master-class invasive and non-invasive surgeries have been performed to treat advanced breast cancer, thyroid, abdomen and bowel gangrene. Further, they recently performed three laparoscopic appendectomies.

Anaesthesia professor Dr. P. Sateesh Babu said they could carry out such surgeries with timely postings of faculty, including senior doctors. Radical mastectomies have been performed on two patients with the laparoscopy unit established recently.

“Our ability to treat complicated cases minimises the financial burden on poor tribal people, who otherwise have to depend on KGH, Vizag,” Dr Hemalatha said.

“We aim to bridge the healthcare gap by focusing on community-centred medicine, tribal healthcare initiatives and research on indigenous health challenges. Our curriculum integrates modern medical knowledge with early clinical exposure, hands-on training, and a strong emphasis on public health and primary care, ensuring that our graduates are well-equipped to meet the diverse healthcare needs of society,’’ the Paderu GMC superintendent added.