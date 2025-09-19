Paddy Crop In 15,000 Acres Submerged In Godavari Districts

Kakinada:The paddy crop in more than 15,000 acres in the erstwhile Godavari districts, particularly Konaseema and West Godavari, has been submerged due to continuous rains and floods.

Farmers have lost hope, fearing the crop may be destroyed. They are also worried that there is no scope for re-transplantation, as insufficient time remains for the Rabi season.

In West Godavari district, agriculture officials submitted a report to the state government stating that paddy cultivated in 1,428 hectares had been damaged, and recommended input subsidy. District Agriculture Officer Z. Venkateswara Rao said 2,184 acres of paddy belonging to 1,243 farmers across 49 villages in Achanta, Akividu, Bhimavaram, Attili, Elamanchili, Ganapavaram, Iragavaram, Kalla, Mogalturu, Narsapuram, Palakoderu, Palakol, Pentapadu, Penugonda, Penumantra, Poduru, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Undi and Veeravasaram mandals is under inundation. He said mandal agriculture officers are advising farmers on precautionary measures to save the crop.



According to sources, the extent of crop damage may rise further. In Kakinada district, fields in Gollaprolu mandal are under submergence due to excess discharge from the Yeleru reservoir coupled with recent heavy rains.



Farmers have appealed to the government to enhance the input subsidy and extend it to the entire affected crop. They expressed concern that even if the inundated paddy survives after the waters recede, the yield will drop significantly, leaving them unable to recover production costs.

