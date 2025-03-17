PADA starts functioning fulfilling Pawan Kalyan’s pre-poll promise

Kakinada:Monday marked the first day of Pithapuram Area Development Authority (PADA) commencing its operations.

PADA project director Chaitra Varshini heard public grievances at Pithapuram and received 34 complaints from people related to the revenue, municipal excise and roads and buildings departments.



Chaitra Varshini told Deccan Chronicle that she will visit all villages in the constituency to inspect and ensure implementation of ongoing development works. She will then prepare an action plan for further development. She underlined that grievance redressal meetings will be held every Monday in Pithapuram.



Incidentally, Pithapuram Area Development Authority is fulfilment of Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s election promise when he contested from Pithapuram constituency in the 2024 elections.



As a part of it, the state government constituted PADA in November 2024. It has formally started functioning from Monday. The authority will look after the overall development of Pithapuram assembly constituency. It will ensure effective coordination among various line departments for integrated development of the constituency.

All PADA activities will be under the supervision of the authority’s project director to ensure macroeconomic growth, realise sustainable development goals and fulfil the zero poverty goal in the PADA region through public, private, people and partnership (P4) approach.



Pithapuram has special recognition owing to its pilgrim centres like God Kukkuteswara Swamy and Goddess Puruhitika shrines. According to mythology, it is the birthplace of God Dattatreya. There are two Dattatreya temples in the town.



In Tatiparthi village of Gollaprolu mandal, Goddess Aparna Devi Temple is very famous. U. Kothapalli, another mandal in the constituency, is famous for Jamdani sarees. It is also famous for sea food sold by fisherfolk who fish in the adjacent sea on almost a daily basis.