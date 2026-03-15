P4 Programme Helping Poor Families Progress: Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha on Sunday said the P4 programme is being implemented effectively in the district, providing support and opportunities for underprivileged families.

Speaking at a programme held at the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) district office in Gandhinagar, Vijayawada, the collector inaugurated the distribution of sewing machines to women beneficiaries under the P4 initiative. A newly installed lift in the building was also inaugurated.

Dr Lakshmisha said the Red Cross district committee has been playing a key role in implementing several service-oriented initiatives, including the P4 programme. He noted that industrialists, philanthropists and prominent personalities were coming forward to support welfare initiatives following the call of the Chief Minister.

The collector said nearly 78,000 ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ (identified beneficiary families) had been recognised in the district, while about 5,000 mentors (Margadarshis) had registered to guide and support them. The administration is regularly reviewing the programme to ensure that mentoring support helps families achieve sustainable development and economic stability.

Industrialist Challa Rajendra Prasad assured full support to the Red Cross Society in its humanitarian initiatives.

AP State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. K. Madhumurthy said the services rendered by the Red Cross district committee had become a model and suggested that college students should be encouraged to participate in social service programmes.

Advance Aqua Biotechnologies chairman Dr P. Srinivasulu said he was happy to contribute after witnessing the humanitarian activities undertaken by the district Red Cross committee.

IRCS state chairman Y.D. Rama Rao, vice-chairman P. Ramachandra Raju and district chairman Dr G. Samaram also spoke about the organisation’s activities and future plans.

IRCS district vice-chairman Dr Velaga Joshi, secretary E. Chittibabu and members Balaram, Jayaraju, Bhashyam Joshi, Ramesh and others were present.