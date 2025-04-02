P4 for poverty alleviation: AP CM

VIJAYAWADA: “People come first and everyone should work for a society without poverty,” Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Naidu was addressing a gathering at the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme at Kotha Gollapalem in Chinaganjam mandal of Bapatla district on Tuesday.

Making it clear that the P4 (Public, Private, People, Partnership) programme was brought in by his government for poverty alleviation, the CM said the money given by the rich would be distributed to the poor.

Naidu said the works for capital Amaravati have been going on at a fast mode, while the works of Polavaram, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, too are fast-tracked. The promised interlinking of rivers will be done by 2027 after completion of the Polavaram project, he said.

Participating in the 'Pedala Sevalo' (in service of the poor) programme, the CM said, “For me, the people are first and everything else comes only later.” He personally visited several houses in the area to distribute pensions to the beneficiaries and inquired about their problems.

Later, addressing a huge gathering as part of Praja Vedika, the chief minister said. “The TD is so strong till now solely because of the support of the Backward Classes (BCs). BCs are the backbone of the party. For 43 long years, BCs carried the TD flag and did not yield to the threats. I personally take the responsibility to help the BCs financially, socially and politically as they always stood solidly by the TD."

Naidu criticised the “inefficiency” of the previous government and said the state got totally destroyed and it was saddled with a debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore. “On the one side, welfare along with development must be taken care of and on the other, the principal and interest have to be paid,” he said of his government’s plight.

He stated, "I am assuring you all that wealth will be created to increase the state’s revenue, and this will be distributed among the poor. I, my friend and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and the BJP joined hands only to rebuild the state and are moving ahead by fulfilling all the promises we made to the people."

Naidu said he was personally taking part in the distribution of pensions every month. Some 28 kinds of pensions are being distributed to 63 lakh beneficiaries, by spending Rs 33,100 cr per annum. “Andhra Pradesh is the only state that is spending this much amount,” he added.

He added, “Some 93.324 beneficiaries are receiving a pension once in two months. If payment of the pension for these people is discontinued, the state can save Rs 74 crore. But we are paying this to them with the sole aim of providing them financial security.”



