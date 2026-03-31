P4 Aims for Poverty-Free Society by 2047; 10 Lakh Families Covered in a Year: Naidu

Tirupati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) initiative has evolved from a state government programme into a people’s movement, reaching over 10 lakh families within a year and aiming to contribute to a poverty-free society by 2047.

Addressing the first anniversary celebrations of the programme at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in Tirupati, he said 1.06 lakh mentors had adopted about 10.30 lakh families in 12 months, while direct benefits had reached around 2.1 lakh families.

He described the initiative as a “maha yagna” aimed at eradicating poverty and improving living standards, and said it was intended as a long-term social movement. While stating that complete transformation would take time, he said the programme had taken an initial step in that direction.

The Chief Minister thanked mentors and volunteers for supporting poor families and said their participation had contributed to the programme’s first-year progress. He said the second year should demonstrate stronger outcomes.

Naidu said the coalition government was continuing welfare programmes despite financial constraints. He said about ₹33,000 crore was being spent annually on pensions. He also referred to schemes including Talliki Vandanam, Stree Shakti, Divyanga Shakti and Annadata Sukhibhava, besides welfare measures for fishermen and autorickshaw drivers.

Noting that economic growth had also led to widening inequalities, he stressed social responsibility and urged citizens, including the Telugu diaspora, to support poor families by helping them secure sustainable livelihoods rather than providing one-time assistance.

Referring to the earlier Janmabhoomi programme, he said community participation had brought changes in villages and could do so through P4 as well. He said companies including TVS, Mega and Adani had adopted 8,904 families in Kuppam under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

He said mentors would be recognised through awards at the state, district and constituency levels. Earlier, he presented awards to mentors and interacted with beneficiaries through video conference, and urged beneficiaries to later extend similar support to other families.