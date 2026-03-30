P4 a Weapon Against Poverty, Says Minister Swamy

Visakhapatnam:Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has described the P4 programme as a powerful tool in eradicating poverty across Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, the district-in-charge minister inaugurated the initiative's first anniversary celebrations at the Vizag Convention Centre in Madhurawada. Also present were Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and district collector Hareendhira Prasad.



The minister noted that 105,186 “Golden Families” have been identified in Visakhapatnam district, with 66,103 already adopted under the programme.



He praised the work of 7,539 Margadarshis (mentors) and proposed that the remaining 34,000 families be adopted as well to achieve full coverage. He called on mentors to support the economic advancement of the poor.



MLA Srinivasa Rao noted that P4 strengthened human bonds and provided a platform for poverty elimination. He appealed to more of the affluent citizens to extend their support, and pledged to transform Bheemili into a model constituency.



Collector Prasad said poverty could be overcome effectively through P4, but stressed the importance of community participation. He hoped the programme would help realise the vision of a “Golden Andhra Pradesh” by 2047.



During the event, 22 organisations were recognised for their welfare efforts, and certificates were presented to them.

