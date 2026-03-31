P-4 Initiative Kindles Ray of Hope to Tribal Families: Naidu

Tirupati: The P-4 initiative aimed to uplift poor introduced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu kindled a ray of hope on better living to a tribal woman.

Narrating her experience to Chief Minister during P-4 anniversary programme held at Padmavati Mahila University here today, the woman said when mentors came forward to help them at first, it started with hesitation and disbelief and only after three months they step forward with Aadhar cards developing trust on their words.

The woman said with the decision today, her family lives in a newly constructed house—something they once thought was out of their reach. Along with housing, they received nine sheep, one ram and ten chickens, ensuring a steady source of livelihood under P-4 initiative. Earlier, relatives who visited them would wonder how they survive in such barren surroundings, she said. Now, they have a house, water, electricity and roads and their lives have completely changed. She said “when we take care of our sheep and goats and look after our home, it fills our hearts and our stomachs.” In an emotional voice, she appealed to the Chief Minister to visit her home. "If you are well, we are well,” she said. Responding warmly, Naidu assured her that he will definitely visit their village as a guest to see their happiness and the joy of their community. Twenty other tribal families also benefited under P-4 initiative along with the tribal family.



