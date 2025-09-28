Overflowing Vakkera Vaagu Brings Traffic To A Standstill In Kurnool

KURNOOL: Traffic between Devanagar and Kallur in Kurnool came to a complete halt on Sunday as floodwaters from the swollen Handri river overflowed onto the bridge. Officials have cautioned residents against using the route, while those in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant. Heavy rains since Saturday caused rivulets and streams across the district to swell rapidly.

With the bridge cut off due to the overflowing Vakkera Vaagu, locals are forced to take an additional 10 km detour to reach Kurnool. Residents have demanded the construction of a new high-level bridge across the stream. The incident underscores the severe disruption to transport and highlights the urgent need for more resilient infrastructure to withstand recurring floods in the region.

Although there has been no significant rainfall since Saturday afternoon, the heavy downpours over the previous 24 hours have affected numerous low-lying areas in the city.