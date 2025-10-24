Over-Speeding, Poor Visibility, Fuel Leakage Lead to Kurnool Bus Fire Incident: Officials

Hyderabad: Preliminary analysis of the Kurnool fire accident indicated that over-speeding, poor visibility, and fuel leakage led to the fire, which spread rapidly due to non-fire-retardant interior materials and inadequate emergency exits in the vehicle, according to the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services department.

An analysis of the incident after completion of the fire accident revealed that the primary cause of fire was collision between a large multi-axle sleeper bus and a two-wheeler - possibly due to poor visibility, over-speeding, or driver’s negligence.

After the bus rammed into it, the two-wheeler got trapped and dragged under the vehicle indicated lack of underbody guard or front under-run protection, said Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Department Director-General P Venkata Ramana.

The second cause is fuel leakage from the bike likely ignited due to sparks or frictional heat, resulting in a fire engulfing the passenger compartment. The sleeper buses have higher fuel load, confined interiors, and limited egress points — leading to rapid fire spread and high fatalities.

The other contributing factors are inadequate fire suppression system and non-fire-retardant interior materials apart from absence of emergency exits or blocked exit windows beside poor driver alertness or fatigue during night hours.

Lack of roadside supervision and poor two-wheeler discipline on highways was also the cause for the incident. The department is assisting the police in conducting a comprehensive probe into the incident. The department conducted an analysis of the incident after inspecting the spot. In fact, the fire-fighters from the Kurnool fire station were the first responders to the spot. They reached the spot around 3 am and carried out the fire-fighting operation.