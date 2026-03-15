Over One Lakh Complete Training Under Aksharandhra Programme

Nellore: The final assessment test for adult learners under the Aksharandhra Programme was conducted across Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Sunday, marking a key milestone in the district’s adult literacy drive.

Under the programme, the adult education department organised 100 hours of training for 1,00,528 adult learners across the district. For the first time, the initiative was also implemented in urban areas, with about 10,000 learners identified and trained in Nellore city.

The final assessment, held on March 15, witnessed enthusiastic participation from adult learners who appeared for the test after completing the training.

Assistant project officer (adult education) Mallu Mastan Reddy said the programme was successfully implemented with the support of several government departments.

He thanked officials and staff of DRDA, MEPMA, the education department, ICDS, mandal development offices, Swarna Gram and Swarna Ward teams, and the Nellore Municipal Corporation for their cooperation in organising the training and assessment.

Officials said the Aksharandhra initiative aims to improve adult literacy and empower people with basic reading and writing skills, thereby strengthening their social and economic participation.