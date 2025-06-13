Over 8.43 Lakh Registered Under ‘Yogandhra’ Theme In Eluru District

Kakinada: Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi announced that 8,43,302 people have registered under the “Yogandhra” theme in Eluru district as part of the lead-up to International Yoga Day.

She made the announcement during a “Students’ Yoga Theme” event held at C.R. Reddy College in Eluru on Friday, where students performed yoga demonstrations.

Vetri Selvi, along with Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishna (Chanti), Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, joint collector P. Dhatri Reddy, and Vijayawada RTC regional chairman Reddy Appala Naidu, was present at the event.

The collector urged students and the public to adopt yoga as a part of daily life, citing its health benefits and global recognition as a part of India’s cultural heritage. She invited the public to actively participate in International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled in Visakhapatnam on June 21.

She added that a mass “Yogandhra” demonstration would be held across all village and ward secretariats on Saturday.

Eluru MLA Chanti noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were introducing initiatives such as Yoga to improve public health.

District revenue officer V. Visweswara Rao, Eluru RDO Achuta Ambarish, DSP D. Sravan Kumar, and DIO M. Venkata Lakshmamma also attended the event.