Over 8,000 Students Get Free Bicycles In Addanki

Nellore: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said on Sunday that more than 8,000 students from government schools across the Addanki Assembly constituency have been provided free bicycles to support their education.

During a visit to Vemavaram High School in Ballikurava mandal, the minister distributed bicycles to 44 students. He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that education does not become a financial burden on parents.

The minister said the scheme covers not only school students but also economically disadvantaged youth pursuing Intermediate, Polytechnic and ITI courses. He said over 8,000 bicycles had been distributed so far with support from donors, including 1,000 bicycles contributed by his company.

Stressing that welfare initiatives cannot be the sole responsibility of governments, he said the programme reflected society’s willingness to support education. He noted that a donor had recently contributed ₹12 lakh for installing protected drinking water plants in eight schools in the constituency.

Recalling an incident during an Ambedkar Jayanti programme under the previous regime, the minister said a parent’s concern regarding educational expenses was brought to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, which later led to enhanced support for students under the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme. He said the Chief Minister transferred ₹10,000 crore into beneficiaries’ accounts in a single day under the scheme.

The minister added that Education Minister Nara Lokesh is prioritising reforms in school education, ensuring the timely supply of school bags, uniforms and textbooks without political markings. Emphasising that education must remain above politics, he said even the bicycles were distributed without political colours.