Over 800 Cyclists Take Part in Fit India Sunday at Vizag beach

Andhra Pradesh
1 March 2026 11:58 PM IST

Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson, India’s national record holder in the 1,500 metres, was also present

Huge numbers of children, along with elders, take part in the Bicycle rally to mark the 63rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle on the beach road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo: K Murali Krishna)

Visakhapatnam: The 63rd edition of Fit India Sundays, part of a three-day fitness carnival, began at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning.

More than 800 cyclists, ranging from children cycling with their parents to senior citizens, took part in the event, riding along the Beach Road in the early hours.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a nationwide jan andolan, recording participation from over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2.5 lakh locations.

The weekly programme is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, in association with partners including the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb Association, Kudo Association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Rope Skipping Club, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat.

The three-day carnival will feature a range of fitness workshops, competitions, demonstrations and mass participation activities aimed at promoting physical fitness and healthy living while encouraging community engagement.

The event saw the participation of Visakhapatnam West MLA and Government Whip P.V.G.R. Naidu, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman Animini Ravi, and senior officials of the Sports Authority of India.

Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson, India’s national record holder in the 1,500 metres, was also present.

Speaking on the sidelines, Johnson expressed confidence about India’s athletics roadmap, stating that preparations were underway with renewed focus for major events, including the 2026 Asian Games. He said several middle-distance runners were showing strong potential and training well.

