Kurnool: At least 100 people were injured in the ritual fight during the annual Banni Utsavam on the occasion of Dasara at Devaragattu in Holagunda mandal in Kurnool.



The event took place in the early hours of Sunday and saw 20 participants sustaining serious injuries. The injured were taken to hospitals in Adoni and Bellary.

During the procession, the devotees carry Utsava Murthy (festival idols) and engage in a stick fight with opposing groups. The fight centers around the devotees' attempts to protect the ceremonial idols, often resulting in injuries to many participants.

Last year, three spectators died after falling from the branch of a tree while watching the fight. Police reported that the deaths resulted from safety violations rather than the fight itself. Sub-inspector S. Bala Narasimhulu had stated that no fight-related deaths had occurred in the past five years.

Despite efforts by police and other authorities to discontinue the practice and prevent bloodshed, the event proceeded due to strong local sentiments and traditions. Awareness sessions conducted by officials proved ineffective in deterring participants.

Local priests provide a mythological background for the tradition. They say that during the Treta Yugam, people performed rituals in the Devaragattu hills for world welfare. Demons like Mani and Mallasura would disrupt these rituals. In response to pleas from distressed saints, Lord Shiva and Parvati incarnated themselves as Mala and Malleshwara Swamy.

A battle ensued with the demons, who were fated to die at Lord Shiva's hands on Vijayadashami. The demons requested annual human sacrifices, which Lord Shiva refused; instead, he promised an offering of blood. This mythological event is believed to have initiated the tradition of the Banni Utsavam.

Devotees from several villages, including Arikera, Arikera Thanda, Kurukunda, Yellarthi, and Suluvai, participate in the ritual. The festival concludes with the Utsava Murthy (festival idols) being ceremoniously brought to Kalyanakatta on the hills.

Recent developments have raised safety concerns surrounding the event. Dr Praveen Kumar, district medical and health officer, noted that the fight is viewed as a means of purification through bloodshed. Medical teams primarily treat minor injuries and scalp wounds requiring stitches. No serious injuries requiring emergency treatment at Kurnool General Hospital have been reported so far.

The district police implemented several safety measures, including night-vision CCTV cameras, LED lights, drone cameras, video surveillance, and the deployment of a large police force.



