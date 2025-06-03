Over 6,000 Join Beach Yoga Sessions In Andhra Ahead Of International Yoga Day

Amaravati: Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday organised Yoga activities at various places.

As part of the month-long Yogandhra campaign, yoga sessions were held today at several beaches in Srikakulam and Konaseema districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to celebrate yoga day in Vishakapatnam on June 21 alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"The campaign includes a week-wise plan: district-level training, mandal-level outreach, and village-level events and around 100 tourist sites will host theme-based yoga awareness sessions statewide," said an official press release.

Starting at 7.30 am on Tuesday, the session lasted over 90 minutes and featured coordinated Vriksasana (Tree pose) by 200 individuals was conducted. In one such coastal initiative, over 3,000 fishermen participated in a yoga session in Srikakulam and Konaseema districts.

Srikakulam district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and MLA G Shankar took part, encouraging the community and promoting yoga as a means to enhance health, stamina, and mental well-being.

Meanwhile, over 3,000 people attended the mass yoga session at Antarvedi Beach in Konaseema district, including Joint Collector T Nishanthi, Rajole MLA D Varaprasad, officials, students, women, and veterans.

The session was aimed at blending nature and spirituality through collective practice, reflecting similar events held at Antarvedi beach earlier this week, said the press release. The program was led by trained instructors, who guided participants through Surya Namaskars, pranayama postures.