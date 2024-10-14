Over 6 Lakh Pilgrims Have Darshan During Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: The annual Srivari Brahmotsavams, held from Oct 4 to 11 at the sacred hill town of Tirumala, concluded on Sunday with thousands of devotees attending the festivities and having darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

TTD executive officer Syamala Rao lauded the coordination among various departments in managing the large influx of pilgrims during the event.

Addressing the media in Tirumala on Saturday, alongside TTD additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, Rao highlighted the meticulous planning and teamwork that contributed to the successful handling of the crowds.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had visited Tirumala and directed TTD officials to ensure a satisfying experience for the devotees. Rao quoted the CM as saying, "Devotees are our prime guests, and serving them is serving divinity."

The EO credited the CM’s encouragement and the disciplined efforts of TTD staff for the success of this year's Brahmotsavams.

Rao highlighted improvements in the services like darshan, vahana sevas, anna prasadams, laddu distribution, accommodation, transportation and tonsures.

He said over 6 lakh pilgrims had darshan during the eight-day festival. This was an 8.33 per cent increase from last year's 5.5 lakh. The Garuda Seva saw 82,043 devotees, while 3.5 lakh pilgrims attended the Vahana sevas, which was a 20 per cent rise from last year’s 2.8 lakh.

Hundi collections reached Rs.26 crore, up by Rs.2 crore or 7.69 per cent, compared to last year's `24 crore. Tonsures also increased, with 2.60 lakh devotees offering their hair, which was a 20.38 per cent jump from the 2.07 lakh tonsures in 2023.

Around 30 lakh Srivari Laddus were sold, matching last year's total, while annaprasadam was served to 26 lakh pilgrims, up from the 16 lakh in 2023, reflecting a 38.46 per cent rise.

On Garuda Seva day alone, 8.71 lakh meals were served. In addition to meals, 4 lakh buttermilk packets, 4 lakh water bottles, tea, coffee and snacks were distributed.

Medical services were upgraded with 45 doctors, 60 paramedics and 13 ambulances made available to handle health issues. Over 68,000 devotees availed medical services, a 54.22 per cent increase from last year's 31,153.

Water consumption during the festival rose by 22.54 per cent, with 475 lakh gallons used, compared to the 368 lakh gallons in 2023. TTD provided 32,713 rooms for pilgrims, fewer than last year’s 33,688, marking a 2.98 per cent decline.

APSRTC buses played a crucial role, transporting 4.17 lakh devotees to Tirumala and 5.34 lakh back, a significant increase from last year's 3.25 lakh and 3.69 lakh respectively, showing a growth of 22.13 per cent for uphill and 30.82 per cent for return journeys.

EO Rao thanked all contributors, including TTD employees, archakas, artists, Srivari Sevaks, district administration, police, APSRTC and government departments for their support in making the event a success.

