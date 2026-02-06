Over 5,500 km of Highways Under Maintenance; 31,652 Accidents Reported Over Five Years

Nellore: Over 5,500 km of National Highway stretches in Andhra Pradesh are currently under maintenance, with accidents on these sections claiming 4,383 lives and causing 31,652 incidents over the past five years, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to questions from Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Nellore MP Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, Union minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari detailed that 2,562 km of highways are maintained by the State PWD, 358 km by MoRTH Project Implementation Units (PIUs), and around 2,620 km by NHAI. The maintenance covers key corridors across the Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor, Nellore, Guntur, Krishna, East and West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam districts.

The ministry emphasised that maintenance is carried out through Performance-Based Maintenance Contracts (PBMC) and Short-Term Maintenance Contracts (STMC) with measures like phased execution, off-peak work, and advance planning to reduce traffic disruption and improve safety.

Gadkari clarified that no deliberate or avoidable delays by contractors have been reported in the last three years, so no penalties or contract terminations were necessary.

To further enhance safety and efficiency, advanced technologies such as Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Network Survey Vehicles (NSV), and Drone Analytics Monitoring Systems (DAMS) are being used for real-time monitoring, defect detection, and faster maintenance.