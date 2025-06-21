Over 5 Lakh To join Yoga Day In Manyam District

VISAKHAPATNAM: Parvathipuram Manyam district is gearing up for an ambitious International Yoga Day (IYD) celebration, with District Collector A. Shyam Prasad announcing that over 5.4 lakh participants are expected to join yoga sessions across the region.

The local events will be held in sync with the main IYD celebration in Visakhapatnam, reflecting what the collector described as “the spirit of yoga through unified participation.”

Officials have identified 3,150 venues across mandals, villages, and ward secretariats to host the yoga sessions. The Collector directed that all venues be ready by 6:00 a.m., with cleared grounds, proper mat arrangements, and no direct performance of yoga on bare soil.

Participants will receive attendance certificates, and special recognition will be given to those who excel in the sessions. The administration will also arrange breakfast and drinking water at all venues to ensure participant comfort.