Over 3,000 driving licences suspended in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The licences of over 3,000 drivers have been suspended in Visakhapatnam in the past 15 days, as the road transport authority redoubles efforts to stop traffic violations.



All the violations were to do with the helmet rule, recorded in the last three months.In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, deputy transport commissioner, Visakhapatnam, G.C. Raja Ratnam said, "Those caught violating the helmet law will face a three-month suspension of their licences."Additional DCP (traffic) K. Praveen Kumar said 40 teams have been formed to oversee the enforcement of the traffic rules.The enforcement strategy is structured to deter repeat offenders. First-time violators face a three-month licence suspension. Those caught a second time will see their licences suspended for six months. A third violation results in the seizure of the offender's vehicle and a one-year cancellation of their licence.The enforcement drives comes following National Crime Records Bureau data which said Visakhapatnam saw 227 two-wheeler-related deaths in 2021.