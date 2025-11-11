Over 2,500 Police Personnel to Guard Two-Day CII Partnership Summit in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: More than 2,500 police personnel and 15 drones will be deployed for the two-day CII Partnership Summit at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam from Friday, November 14.

A foolproof plan has been readied to bring the entire coastal stretch under a thick security blanket. Around 1,000 security personnel will guard the venue. Police have directed all shops and public places to install CCTV cameras as part of enhanced security measures.

Speaking to this correspondent, Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi disclosed that the ASTRAM app will be used to manage and control traffic during the event.

The summit is expected to host around 2,000 participants, including ministers, bureaucrats, and business leaders. More than 1,000 hotel rooms have been booked for the delegates attending the two-day event.

During a review meeting with senior police officers, home minister Anitha stressed the need for heightened security at hotels accommodating dignitaries and international delegates attending the summit. The city will be placed under continuous surveillance through drones and CCTV networks. She issued strict instructions to fire safety officers and directed that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams remain on standby, warning officials against any lapse in duty.

Anitha also ordered close monitoring of social media platforms to curb false propaganda, with firm action against those spreading misinformation.

Additional safety measures include deploying trained swimmers at RK Beach, Tenneti Park, and Rushikonda beaches. She further called for proactive traffic management, especially around the RK Beach stretch to prevent congestion during the summit period.

According to sources, over 100 CCTV cameras will be deployed at the venue alone. The entire stretch from Siripuram and from Maddilapalem to the venue will be under surveillance. Door-frame metal detectors (DFMDs) will be installed at multiple entry points and the venue will have several layers of security.

Seven to 10 checkpoints are being set up across the city. There will be continuous surveillance using drones. Dog squads and road opening parties will be stationed along key routes. All summit attendees must wear photo ID cards for identification.

A joint command control room is being established at the venue. Liaison officers will keep an eye on the movements of VVIPs. Officers have been assigned to each delegate to ensure smooth coordination.

As a precautionary measure, CNG and electric vehicles will not be permitted in parking zones near the venue. Underground parking areas and all critical locations will be checked and kept under surveillance as part of anti-sabotage measures.

In the wake of the blast in Delhi, city police are conducting extensive security checks across Vizag as a precautionary measure. Major hubs and crowded areas are being thoroughly inspected. Security has been tightened at all bus and railway stations.

Using metal detectors and bomb / dog squads, police are inspecting passengers' luggage and any suspicious items. Vehicle inspections have been ramped up at city borders and key junctions. Suspicious vehicles are being stopped and occupants' identities verified.

Surprise checks are carried out at lodges, hotels, and guest houses, with details and ID cards of newly arrived guests examined to identify any suspicious individuals.

Cargo service centres, courier offices and warehouses are being inspected.

Open patrolling and surveillance have been intensified across the city, with special teams designated for area domination in zones hosting delegates and meetings.



