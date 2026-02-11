Over 2,364 Kisan Rail Services Run Since 2020; 116 From AP

Nellore: The ministry of railways has informed Parliament that since the launch of Kisan Rail on August 7, 2020, a total of 2,364 services have been operated across the country, transporting approximately 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishable commodities and generating around ₹318.68 crore in revenue.

Responding to a question raised by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that Andhra Pradesh accounted for 116 Kisan Rail services — not five as mentioned in the query. These services transported over 34,000 tonnes of perishables, including bananas, mangoes and onions, to destinations such as Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi and Tripura.

The Minister stated that Kisan Rail services have not been discontinued. Potential circuits for transporting fruits, vegetables and other perishables are identified in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, state agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments, local bodies and mandis.

He added that operations are planned based on demand from stakeholders and subject to operational feasibility, with services operated at applicable freight tariffs.