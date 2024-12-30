Over 23,360 kg ganja seized in ASR this year

Visakhapatnam: The ASR district police intensified their efforts to control the illegal trade of ganja this year, said Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, while rounding up the year’s activities at a press conference held in Paderu on Monday.

The SP stated that ASR district has always faced the menace of ganja, but this year there was a renewed focus on combating this issue, with several measures implemented. Separate teams were formed, supported by check posts at strategic locations and a strengthened intelligence network, which yielded results like never before. A total of 316 cases were registered, with more than 23,366.25 kg of dry ganja and 91.2 kg of hashish oil seized. This year also saw the successful implementation of Operation Parivartana, which destroyed 20,934 plants over 60.45 acres in the district.On the extremist front, this year marked a watershed moment, as only one arson incident occurred. Developmental activities and continuous outreach programs in the tribal hinterlands have had a positive impact, leading to the arrest of several activists.The district police also launched several outreach programs, including Spoorthi, Cheyutha, Prerana, Nirman, Saral, Yuva Ho sports events, Sanjeevani medical camps, and Jana Mytri, which have fostered a positive outlook towards governance.