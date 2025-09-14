Over 2,000 Malayalees Celebrate Onam In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Malayali community in Visakhapatnam came together on Sunday to celebrate Onam 2025, with more than 2,000 people gathering at the Kala Keralam Auditorium for a day-long cultural extravaganza that transformed the venue into a miniature Kerala.

Organised by Kerala Kala Samithi, Visakhapatnam, the celebrations ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and showcased the rich artistic heritage of Kerala through traditional performances.

“We celebrated on September 5 in our hometown, and since today is a holiday, we decided to celebrate together here,” said Haridas, secretary of Kerala Kala Samithi.

The festivities began early with the creation of colourful pookkalam — intricate floral designs traditionally adorning entrances during Onam. Malayalees dressed in traditional attire, with families enthusiastically participating in cultural activities.

Throughout the day, events such as spirited tug-of-war competitions, uriyadi (a traditional game), and swinging on the oonjal (traditional swing) captivated attendees.

The venue was decorated with flower carpets and festive adornments. The highlight was the grand Onam Sadhya — a sumptuous traditional feast featuring 26 dishes served on plantain leaves.