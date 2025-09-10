Over 200 Telugus Stranded in Nepal, AP Govt Steps In

Vijayawada: Amid the unrest in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Real Time Governance Minister Nara Lokesh has taken charge of coordinating rescue operations for Telugu citizens stranded in various parts of the neighboring country.

On Wednesday, Lokesh reached the Real Time Governance (RTG) Center at the State Secretariat and reviewed the situation with senior officials. AP Bhavan authorities informed him that around 215 Telugu people have been reported stranded so far.

Taking serious note of the crisis, the minister instructed officials to launch relief measures on a war footing, ensure immediate assistance, shift people to safer locations, and provide regular updates. “Updates on their safety and well-being must be collected every two hours,” he directed.

Lokesh also interacted via video call with some of the stranded citizens, including Surya Prabha, who explained the situation in Muktinath, where several Telugu pilgrims remain stuck in a hotel.

He assured that the state government, in close coordination with the Centre, is committed to ensuring the safe return of all Telugu citizens.