Over 200 AU Fine Artists Join Hands To Celebrate ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Visakhapatnam:A one-day painting competition celebrating the theme “Viksit Bharat 2047” was held on Friday at the Department of Fine Arts, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The event was organised in collaboration with Lalit Kala Akademi, Bhubaneswar, and the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, with the aim of promoting artistic expression around India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by the centenary of independence.

The programme began with an inaugural session attended by V. Rengabashyam from the South Zone Cultural Centre, Prof. A. Narasimha Rao, Principal of the College of Arts and Commerce, Sistla Srinivas, Chairman of the Board of Studies, and D. Simhachalam, Head of the Department of Fine Arts.

Over 200 participants from across the region took part in the competition, representing both professional and student categories. Through their artwork, they expressed hopes, ideas, and aspirations for a progressive and inclusive India by 2047. The event encouraged cultural pride, community engagement, and creative thinking.

During the valedictory session, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. P. Raja Sekhar addressed the gathering and spoke about the power of art in shaping public thought and inspiring national development.

The prize distribution ceremony honoured winners in both categories. In the professional category, I. Teja Satish won the first prize of ₹1,00,000, followed by M. Janaki Jayaram and N. Prasad. In the student category, P. Giri Prasad won the top prize of ₹25,000, with M. Rajya Lakshmi and M. Zeenath Farwah taking second and third place. Special mentions were awarded to Ch. Bhavagnya, I. V. R. Lasya, D. Gopi Chand, and K. Chinni Lakshmi Ganesh.

19Pnm01 to 04: Students busy painting during a painting competition organized by Vikasit Bharat ke Rang Kala Ke Sang at Andhra University Fine Arts Department in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

