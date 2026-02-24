Over 20 crore Laddus Were Made With Adulterated Ghee: Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that over 20 crore laddus were made with adulterated ghee during the YSRC rule. Officials and experts together conspired in the scam. Naidu was speaking in the brief discussion on Tirumala laddu in the Assembly on Tuesday. During the discussion, Naidu made a PowerPoint presentation titled 'Maha Papam' in the Assembly over the laddu-making with adulterated ghee.

To avoid political controversy, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted with Central and state government officials. The Supreme Court suggested that the SIT should be monitored by CBI. The CBI submitted a report recommending action against the guilty officials. So it has been decided that a single-member committee should be formed. The YSRC leaders made mistakes in several other issues. Between 2019 and 2024, 59.71 lakh litres of adulterated ghee was used to make laddus and anomalies worth Rs 231.5 crore occurred. Food Safety regulations were violated. The entire episode was orchestrated with precision to siphon crores of rupees. Those involved in procuring the ingredients for making laddus compromised on the quality of ghee used for it. The report was hid because it clearly mentioned about the adulterated ghee, Naidu said.

The CM made it clear that he did not declare that animal fat was used in the laddu making. "I only revealed what was mentioned in the NDDB report."