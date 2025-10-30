 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Montha: 11,000 Deployed to Restore Power in AP

Andhra Pradesh
30 Oct 2025 11:25 AM IST

The chief secretary assured that 100 percent power supply will be restored on Thursday

Montha: 11,000 Deployed to Restore Power in AP
x
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has said over 11,000 energy department employees of different positions were deployed during the severe cyclonic storm Montha to prevent interruptions to power supply and and work on power infrastructure impacted.

The chief secretary assured that 100 percent power supply will be restored on Thursday. "Over 11,000 employees from various cadres were deployed to the affected areas under a well-coordinated plan to prevent interruptions to electricity supply," said Vijayanand in a press release issued on Wednesday.
In cases of obstacles to restoring power, alternative arrangements were made to ensure continuous supply to the public, he said. According to the Chief Secretary, issues were reported at nine 220 kv substations, four 400 kv substations, and eleven 132 kv substations, and immediate action was taken to resolve all of them.
Even as heavy rain continued during the cyclone electricity, employees carried out swift restoration works, thereby ensuring uninterrupted and essential power services to the public, he said


( Source : PTI )
AP CS Chief Secretary K Vijayanand Cyclone Montha power supply 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X