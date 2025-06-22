Over 100 Cyclists Join Anti-Drug Awareness Cyclothon In Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than 100 cyclists from diverse backgrounds participated in a community cyclothon organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and EAGLE Visakhapatnam to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, spreading the message "Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs" across the city.

The cycling event formed part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' (Drug-Free India Fortnight) campaign, coinciding with the United Nations’ designated day against drug abuse, observed annually on June 26.

Participants pedalled through designated city routes, creating a visible symbol of unity and collective determination against drug misuse. The cycling format was chosen to signify progress towards positive change and healthy living, standing in stark contrast to the destructive consequences of substance abuse.