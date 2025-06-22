 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Over 100 Cyclists Join Anti-Drug Awareness Cyclothon in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh
Laxmi Pranathi
22 Jun 2025 8:08 PM IST

The cycling event formed part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' (Drug-Free India Fortnight) campaign, coinciding with the United Nations’ designated day against drug abuse, observed annually on June 26.

Over 100 Cyclists Join Anti-Drug Awareness Cyclothon in Visakhapatnam
x
Members from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with EAGLE Visakhapatnam display placards as they take part in a Cyclothon as part of the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’ campaign in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo by Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: More than 100 cyclists from diverse backgrounds participated in a community cyclothon organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and EAGLE Visakhapatnam to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, spreading the message "Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs" across the city.

The cycling event formed part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' (Drug-Free India Fortnight) campaign, coinciding with the United Nations’ designated day against drug abuse, observed annually on June 26.

Participants pedalled through designated city routes, creating a visible symbol of unity and collective determination against drug misuse. The cycling format was chosen to signify progress towards positive change and healthy living, standing in stark contrast to the destructive consequences of substance abuse.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
narcotics control bureau (ncb) drugs cyclothon 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
Laxmi Pranathi
About the AuthorLaxmi Pranathi

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X