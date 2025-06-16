Over 1 Lakh Students to Get Free JEE/NEET Coaching: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has said the state government would provide free, high-quality preparation material and coaching to MPC and BiPC students of 1355 government junior colleges across the state, to prepare them well for national competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

This was the first time such a large-scale effort was made in the state’s education system to help students from economically weaker backgrounds compete at the national level. The free study materials being given to students for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects were specially prepared by a team of top subject experts from both government and private colleges over a period of six months.

To make sure students benefit fully from this support, the government has also readjusted college timings to 9am–5pm, instead of the previous 9:30 am to 4 pm system.

Students now receive at least two dedicated hours of coaching based on this new material. Junior Lecturers have been trained to teach the content effectively.

Lokesh said that along with free coaching material, the government has also introduced weekly tests, performance reviews and regular progress tracking, which are best practices typically found in top private institutions, to government colleges too.

The minister said, “This initiative is about giving every student a fair chance to succeed. We are creating an environment where every child in AP can dream big and prepare confidently for JEE, NEET and other national-level exams.”

This step, he said, would benefit over 1 lakh students in 1,355 government junior colleges in the government sector. This is aimed at bridging the gap between private and government education.

"Our government believes that quality education must be a right, not a privilege. Our mission is simple: give every student the confidence, tools and platform to dream big and achieve bigger, he added.

Lokesh said the Andhra Pradesh government’s vision was clear: education should be a right, not a privilege; and “that's what lays the foundation for the Andhra Pradesh Model of Education.”