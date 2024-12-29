Outsourced RTC Staff Want 3rd Party Contract System Abolished

Vijayawada: The AP Public Transport Department (APPTD) Outsourcing Employees Association, affiliated to JAC Amaravati, has asked AP government to abolish the third-party contract system within the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

At the first annual meeting of the association at Vijayawada on Sunday, JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and state secretary general Palishetti Damodar Rao wanted the government to safeguard the interests of the nearly 8,000 outsourced employees. They said these staff have been exploited for years. They asked the RTC management to itself disburse salaries to outsourcing employees, rather than relying on third-party contractors.

Bopparaju highlighted that the current salary structure of outsourced employees is inequitable. On their behalf, he sought equal pay for equal work for the already underpaid RTC outsourcing employees. APPTD Contract and Outsourcing Employees Association chairman K. Suman sought proportional salary increments based on seniority each year. The meeting saw active participation from various representatives of the association, including APJAC Amaravati State Women Committee Secretary General Ponnuru Vijayalakshmi, apart from leaders of various districts.