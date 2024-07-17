Outside politicians destroying N. Andhra, says ex-DGP

Visakhapatnam: Retired director general of police (DGP) Dr. J. Purnachandra Rao, coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party in Andhra Pradesh, expressed concern over long-term neglect of north Andhra due to non-local politicians dominating the region over the past few decades.

In this regard, he pointed to the lack of representation to locals in the Visakhapatnam parliament constituency.



Addressing the party's zonal convention in Visakhapatnam, he criticised the apathy of ruling parties towards north Andhra, despite its rich natural resources and human capital.



He called upon the new government in Andhra Pradesh to conduct a census of BCs and fulfil all promises it has made to the community of backward classes during the elections.





