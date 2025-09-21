Outbreak of Diseases Among Buffaloes in East Godavari Village Controlled

Kakinada: Veterinary Biologicals and Research Institute (VBRI) has detected two diseases –Thaileriasis and Amphistomiasis – among buffaloes in Peddevam village in Tallapudi mandal of East Godavari district.

These diseases are mostly found among cross-bred cows and bulls, but very rarely in buffaloes. However, in tests that VBRI carried out on dead cattle, including nine buffaloes, it found some early symptoms of Theileriosis and Amphistomiasis.

As a precautionary measure, veterinary doctors, apart from treating buffaloes and cattle showing symptoms, have also started vaccinating healthy animals in the Peddevam village.

Sources said some farmers had detected the illness in their graded murrah buffaloes. However, they managed to sell them before they died.

District animal husbandry officer Dr. T. Srinivasa Rao told Deccan Chronicle that generally, buffaloes do not contract Thaileriasis and Amphistomiasis, as they are resistant to these diseases. However, the deceased buffaloes may have contracted the disease due to atmosphere conditions, low resistance power, or being stung by gadflies.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao suggested the farmers of Peddevam village spray malathion and cypermethrin on trees surrounding their cattle and buffaloes, so that flies either die or keep their distance from the area.

He disclosed that two buffaloes in I. Pangidi village in Kovvuru mandal have recovered from the disease following treatment and are now active.

District collector Keerthi Chekuri said the Veterinary department had started prevention and treatment protocols soon after they detected Thaileriasis and Amphistomiasis in Peddevam village.